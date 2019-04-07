Priyanka Chopra Makes Nick Jonas Dance to Govinda’s Meri Pant Bhi Sexy in Hilarious Insta Story

Priyanka Chopra may not have featured in her husband Nick Jonas’s new single, Cool, but she has found a hilarious way to establish an Indian connect with the song. She synced the video of Cool to Govinda's hit song Meri Pant Bhi Sexy from the film Dulara.If you visit Priyanka's Instagtram stories, you'll find Nick dressed in a blue suit matching steps perfectly with the '90s Bollywood song. The mashup will leave you in splits.Priyanka shared the video as a story on Instagram and wrote, “Meri Pant Bhi Sexy feat. Nick Jonas.” Sung by Govinda and Alka Yagnik, the song goes on to list almost every item on the hero’s body, labeling them as ‘sexy’. The original song was picturised on Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.The Jonas Brothers released their second comeback single Cool on April 5 but unlike their first song, the video did not feature Priyanka or Joe Jonas’ fiancee Sophie Turner.The former boy band disbanded in 2013 and their first comeback single was released earlier this month. Talking about the comeback, Nick recently told Huffpost, “It’s not to be believed. We wake up in the morning and pinch ourselves. We didn’t know what to expect when launching this new chapter, and coming back as the Brothers, but to have this outpouring of love and support for this song and this video, and just for us, feels incredible and we don’t take it for granted for one minute. We’re thankful just to our fans who have stuck with us for so long. I just can’t wait to get out and play for them this year, at some point.”