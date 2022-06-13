Priyanka Chopra Makes The Best of Her Time As She Soaks Up The Sun Poolside In Sexy Swimsuit; Watch

Global star Priyanka Chopra is a pro at juggling several projects at a time. The hustle to keep up with the multiple projects also calls for some ‘me time’ for the busy star. Her latest Instagram post sees the actress relaxing and taking “some quality time” for herself.

The Baywatch star took to Instagram on Monday to share a video related to a brand endorsement of a travel company that shows her chilling by the pool on vacation. The clip shows Priyanka sitting on the director’s chair and looking at vacation pictures of herself in a swimsuit. The next moment, she is seen in a purple swimsuit, as she soaks up some sun by the pool.

The Bajirao Mastani actress can be heard saying, “Here I was feeling grateful for the sunshine and for friends and family who understand that quality time can also be quiet time. It’s all possible.”

Soon after the clip was posted, scores of Priyanka’s fans chimed into the comments section. While one fan wrote, “Can’t wait to see you as a director.”

Another reaction reads, “Gorgeous pri.” Fans thronged the comments section with complements such as “beautiful”.

Well, this isn’t the first time the actress has stunned us with her ravishing social media post. Recently, the actress joined actor Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK singer Alisa for Bulgari’s new jewellery collection launch in Paris. In the city, fans saw the former beauty queen in two stunning appearances: one in a shimmery orange gown with a plunging neckline and another in a black gown with a dramatic ruffle from top to bottom.

At the time, the actress also shared a picture with Anne Hathaway and Lisa as she bonded with them at the launch event. She captioned the photo, “And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun!”

After she returned from Paris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas resumed the shooting of her debut web series, Citadel. She shared a few pictures of her look and called herself a “snack” in the caption. Produced by the Russo brothers, Citadel will release on Amazon Prime Video.

On the work front, Priyanka has a number of projects in the pipeline. The actress has Ending Things and It’s All Coming Back To Me and will also return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. The film will also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

