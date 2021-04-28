Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora Among Celebs Urging Fans to Take Covid-19 Vaccine

The registration process for vaccination against coronavirus for everyone above the age of 18 got started on Wednesday, April 28. The facility of getting vaccinated will begin from May 1. In order to get vaccinated, the person will first have to mandatorily register themselves on the official portal. As well known, the second wave of COVID-19 is turning out to be fatal for more and more people.In such a situation it has become extremely important for all eligible individuals to get themselves vaccinated.

Many celebrities from the entertainment industry have urged their fans to get jabbed at the earliest. Many renowned names of the film industry, who have already taken the shot, have also asked people to get vaccinated as and when they can.

Here is a list of celebrities who took to social media to motivate their fans for taking the vaccine:

Priyanka Chopra: The actress shared a simple graphic on Twitter in which she urged Indians to register for the vaccination today. She has also shared the link for registration in her tweet.

Bhumi Pednekar:The actress who has been amplifying COVID-19 resources on her social media shared a cutesy ‘Goodbye COVID-19’ graphic on Instagram. In the caption of her post, she informed her virtual fam that they can get themselves registered through the Aarogya Setu app.

Janhvi Kapoor:She has shared stellar photos of herself in which her expression is of waiting and longing. Along with the stunning set of pictures, she has mentioned that she can’t wait for May 1 and has also added that the link for registration is given in her bio.

Sara Ali Khan:The versatile actress has shared the direct link of registration in her Instagram stories. She has put a ‘vaccine saves life’ GIF to make her story look more impactful.

Arjun Rampal:Arjun who was himself infected by COVID-19 has urged Indians to get vaccinated without believing in any conspiracy theory. He has also went on to say that the only way to come out of such heartbreaking times is by getting vaccinated.

Let’s all work together in a peaceful and calm manner,through such turbulent and heartbreaking times. That’s the only way we will overcome these times. Please get vaccinated, keep all conspiracy theories aside. Let’s make our country healthy again first. Jai Hind. #GetVaccinated— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) April 28, 2021

Madhuri Dixit Nene:The legendary actress has taken both the doses of the vaccine. She shared a photo of herself getting the second dose of the shot and also urged her friends and fans to get vaccinated as soon as they can.

Jimmy Shergill:He shared a carousel of photos from the day he got vaccinated. In the first picture, one can see him taking the shot. Through his post, he has urged his virtual fam to get jabbed as soon as they can.

Mahesh Babu:The actor informed his fans that he has taken the vaccine. He went on to write that second wave of the deadly disease has hit everyone hard and getting vaccinated is the need of the hour.

Done with my vaccination! Please get yours!! The COVID-19 second wave has hit everyone hard and getting vaccinated is the need of the hour. Those aged 18 years and above are eligible to get theirs from May 1st. #GetVaccinated. Stay safe everyone 🙏— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 25, 2021

Malaika Arora:The fitness freak actress was infected by the deadly virus. As soon as she met the eligibility criteria of getting vaccinated, she got the same done and also asked her fans to get theirs soonest.

Shefali Shah:The actress shared a soulful image with her cat after gettingvaccinated. Through her post, she has asked her virtual family to must get the shot.

The first phase of Covid-19 vaccination comprised of essential workers and senior citizens. Citizens who are above 45 years of age can take either Covishield or Covaxin now. From May 1, this will be opened to citizens above 18 years of age.

