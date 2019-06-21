Priyanka Chopra Marks World Refugee Day by Sharing Heart-Warming Video with Marginalised Children

On the occasion of World Refugee Day, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram on Thursday to share an emotional video with underprivileged migrant children.

Sharing the clip, which is a compilation of her time with children on her recent visit to Ethiopia as Unicef’s Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights, she wrote, “The truth is quite simple...the future of this world lies in the hands of the children of today. But the harsh reality is that there is an entire generation of innocent children growing up right now without any prospects for their future...these children are affected by displacement due to serious conflict and emergencies in their various regions.”

“When families are forced to leave their homes due to violence, persecution, and natural disasters, they are torn apart and it's the children that end up suffering the most. The numbers are staggering, yes...but we have to continue to stand for them, in whatever capacity we can as individuals. They are the future and we need to help,” she added.

In the video, she says, “On World Refugee Day, I am sending all my love to all refugee children everywhere. I wish you a life of learning and achieving all your dreams.” Notably, the 36-year-old actor has previously travelled to the refugee camps in Jordan and Bangladesh as part of her work with Unicef.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka has just wrapped up shooting Shonali Bose’s forthcoming film The Sky is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in important roles.

