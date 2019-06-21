Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Priyanka Chopra Marks World Refugee Day by Sharing Heart-Warming Video with Marginalised Children

The video is a compilation of her time with children on her recent visit to Ethiopia as Unicef’s Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights. Watch it here.

News18.com

Updated:June 21, 2019, 9:06 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Marks World Refugee Day by Sharing Heart-Warming Video with Marginalised Children
Priyanka Chopra during her visit to Ethiopia. (Image: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)
Loading...

On the occasion of World Refugee Day, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram on Thursday to share an emotional video with underprivileged migrant children.

Sharing the clip, which is a compilation of her time with children on her recent visit to Ethiopia as Unicef’s Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights, she wrote, “The truth is quite simple...the future of this world lies in the hands of the children of today. But the harsh reality is that there is an entire generation of innocent children growing up right now without any prospects for their future...these children are affected by displacement due to serious conflict and emergencies in their various regions.”

“When families are forced to leave their homes due to violence, persecution, and natural disasters, they are torn apart and it's the children that end up suffering the most. The numbers are staggering, yes...but we have to continue to stand for them, in whatever capacity we can as individuals. They are the future and we need to help,” she added.

In the video, she says, “On World Refugee Day, I am sending all my love to all refugee children everywhere. I wish you a life of learning and achieving all your dreams.” Notably, the 36-year-old actor has previously travelled to the refugee camps in Jordan and Bangladesh as part of her work with Unicef.

View this post on Instagram

The truth is quite simple...the future of this world lies in the hands of the children of today. But the harsh reality is that there is an entire generation of innocent children growing up right now without any prospects for thier future...these children are affected by displacement due to serious conflict and emergencies in thier various regions. When families are forced to leave their homes due to violence, persecution, and natural disasters, they are torn apart and it's the children that end up suffering the most. The numbers are staggering, yes...but we have to continue to stand for them, in whatever capacity we can as individuals. They are the future and we need to help. Join me and @unicef by clicking the link in my bio to help keep refugee children safe. #AChildIsAChild #WorldRefugeeDay

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka has just wrapped up shooting Shonali Bose’s forthcoming film The Sky is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in important roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram