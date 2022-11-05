Priyanka Chopra Miffed At Fans At Delhi Airport, Refuses To Remove Her Mask For Pictures

Priyanka Chopra was visibly irked by fans who insisted she removed her mask for pictures with them at the Delhi airport. The actress landed in the capital late Friday night for her hair product’s promotional activities. Videos of Priyanka making her way out of the airport surfaced online, showing that Priyanka not only tried to maintain her distance from fans but also sternly told fans that she would not remove her mask.

In the video, Priyanka exited the IGI Airport wearing a face mask to protect herself while sporting a classic outfit of a plain white shirt and black jeans. She was asked to remove her mask by the paparazzi and fans waiting to take pictures of her. Priyanka sternly replied, “Mask nahi hatega (The mask will not be removed).”

After returning to India, Priyanka put out a few pictures on he Instagram that clearly showed her love for Mumbai. In a video shared by her, she wrote, “Pit stop at an old haunt…. Even if just for a minute IYKYK.Mumbai, I’ve missed you! Now back to work with Anomaly Haircare Nykaa.”

In another post, she shared a picture of herself with the Worli Sea link in the background and captioned it “Home. Looking forward to the next few days.”

On the work front, Priyanka’s next Bollywood film will be Jee Le Zaraa directed by Farhan Akhtar, in which she will co-star with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. In her two decades of acting, Priyanka recently remarked that she has had enough of playing second fiddle to heroes and that she hopes this film would give female actresses more power in their lives. Priyanka is also eagerly anticipating the release of the Amazon original series Citadel, which is produced by the Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo. The romantic drama Love Again starring Sam Heugan is another project in the works for Priyanka.

