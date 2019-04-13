English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling Join Hands for Wedding Comedy
Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling are said to join hands for a wedding comedy based on a big fat Indian wedding.
Priyanka Chopra has announced her next Hollywood project with Ocean's 8 actress Mindy Kaling. The two are said to join hands for a wedding comedy based on a big fat Indian wedding. Reportedly, the rights of the project were won by Universal Studio in an auction.
The Bollywood actress took to social media to share the news with her fans. Priyanka posted a screenshot of an article and wrote, "Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to their story their way. So proud of this incredible partnership with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema!"
Sharing a picture with Priyanka and DanGoor, Kaling wrote, "My dream team is making a movie. Can't wait for this one."
The details of the project have been kept under wraps, but it is being described as Crazy Rich Asians meets My Big Fat Greek Wedding. It is said to revolve around the culture clashes at a big wedding in India.
Kaling is said to write the screenplay of it with Goor. Also, Kaling will produce the project under her Kaling International while Priyanka will chip in for Purple Pebble Pictures and Howard Klein for 3 Arts, alongside Goor. Heather Morris and Nina Anand Aujla will be executive producers the project.
Meanwhile, Priyanka will be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, set to release later this year. Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo, who was in India recently, also confirmed that he is in talks with her regarding a project.
On the personal front, Priyanka tied the knot with American pop singer Nick Jonas in December in Jodhpur, India in a lavish wedding celebration, which included a two-day ceremony. The grand wedding was followed by a reception two weeks later in Mumbai for Bollywood stars and other close friends.
