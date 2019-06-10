Priyanka Chopra Misses Dad on His Death Anniversary, Nick Jonas' Father Showers Love and Support

On her father Ashok Chopra's sixth death anniversary, actress Priyanka Chopra posted a throwback photograph of him and said that she misses him inexplicably. Priyanka posted the photograph on Monday, where she is seen sitting on a tree and her father standing besides her.

"Six years. Seems Like just yesterday we lost you. I miss you dad. Inexplicably," the Isn't It Romantic" star captioned the image. Her father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr showed his support, posting a sweet comment on the photo which said, "All our love sweet Daughter-in-Law. Noting can replace such a special man but we are here to surround your heart with love and support."

Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas, who never got to meet her father, posted a heart emoji on her Instagram post.

Several of her friends, from both Hollywood and Bollywood, left messages in the comments section. Mindy Kaling, with whom Priyanka will soon be starring in a film, left heart emojis, as did Anusha Dandekar. Hina Khan, who met Priyanka at the Cannes Film Festival recently, wrote, "I still remember the stories you shared with me about your father. May his soul rest in peace."

Ashok Chopra died after battling cancer in 2013. A doctor by profession, he retired from the Indian Army in 1997 as Lieutenant Colonel. The actress and her father were very close, and she even has a tattoo inked on her right wrist that reads, "Daddy's li'l girl".

On the film front, Priyanka will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink and she is in Mumbai currently to shoot for the film.

Follow @News18Movies for more