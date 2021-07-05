Priyanka Chopra Misses Her ‘Firework’ Nick Jonas, Shares Throwback Picture

The United States recently celebrated its Independence Day on Sunday, July 4, and to celebrate the occasion, global icon actress Priyanka Chopra took to social media and shared a throwback picture. On her Instagram Stories section, she shared a picture with her husband and singer Nick Jonas where she can be seen holding his arm and resting her head on it. Calling the pop star ‘firework’, she wrote, “Happy 4th of July! #throwback."

Nick can be seen wearing an American flag shirt, while Priyanka dons a black and white striped top.

While Priyanka is in the UK shooting for her upcoming project Citadel, Nick is currently in Ohio.

The actress has now landed on the Hopper Instagram Richlist this year. She is on the 27th spot with over 64 million followers on Instagram. Priyanka is reportedly getting USD 403,000 (which is equal to approximately Rs 3 crore in Indian currency) for every promotional post she makes on the photo-video sharing app. The Hopper Instagram Richlist is released annually and ranks celebrities based on how much they charge for each of their promoted posts on Instagram. Last year, Priyanka was on the 19th spot with USD 271,000 earned per post.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here