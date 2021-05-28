Priyanka Chopra Misses Hubby Nick Jonas, Posts Picture With a Kiss

Actress Priyanka Chopra gets mushy in a new post, featuring husband Nick Jonas and a kiss. She reveals she is missing hubby. Priyanka posted a picture of Nick on Instagram. On getting a closer look, a kiss shaped lipstick mark can be seen on the American pop singer’s image.

“My lipstick on his fade…miss u already," Priyanka wrote as a caption. The couple is in different places owing to work. However, no details were shared by the actress.

Priyanka and Nick were recently seen together at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles. While Nick served as host of the show, the actress was seen presenting an award.

Recently, the celebrity couple started a Covid-19 relief campaign, a fundraiser to mobilise resources and donations from the global community to help mitigate the resource crunch in India faced due to the Covid-19 upsurge.

Priyanka is currently busy with Citadel. Helmed by Avengers makers Joe and Anthony Russo, Citadel is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden and is billed as a global event for OTT. She also has Text For You and The Matrix 4 in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here