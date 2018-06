Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra Divulges Details of Her First Meeting With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' rumoured romance has been making headlines for a while now. After attending the wedding of Nick's cousin in New Jersey together, the two recently visited India, where Nick met Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, over dinner at Mumbai's upscale restaurant.Speaking to DNA , Priyanka's mother opened up about her first meeting with the American singer. "We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well.”When asked about what she thought of Nick, she said, “I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion.”Earlier, there had also been rumours that Priyanka and Nick were planning to take their relationship to the next level by moving in together. The two touched down in Mumbai on Thursday night and tried their best to avoid shutterbugs, adding fuel to the fire.Their dating rumours, however, had already begun last month after Priyanka, 35, and Nick, 25, were snapped together while celebrating Memorial Day with friends. In one of the photos, they were cozied up together.