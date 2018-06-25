English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra Divulges Details of Her First Meeting With Nick Jonas
After attending the wedding of Nick's cousin in New Jersey together, the two recently visited India, where Nick met Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, over dinner at Mumbai's upscale restaurant.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Viral Bhayani
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' rumoured romance has been making headlines for a while now. After attending the wedding of Nick's cousin in New Jersey together, the two recently visited India, where Nick met Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, over dinner at Mumbai's upscale restaurant.
Speaking to DNA, Priyanka's mother opened up about her first meeting with the American singer. "We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well.”
When asked about what she thought of Nick, she said, “I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion.”
Earlier, there had also been rumours that Priyanka and Nick were planning to take their relationship to the next level by moving in together. The two touched down in Mumbai on Thursday night and tried their best to avoid shutterbugs, adding fuel to the fire.
Their dating rumours, however, had already begun last month after Priyanka, 35, and Nick, 25, were snapped together while celebrating Memorial Day with friends. In one of the photos, they were cozied up together.
Also Watch
Speaking to DNA, Priyanka's mother opened up about her first meeting with the American singer. "We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well.”
When asked about what she thought of Nick, she said, “I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion.”
Earlier, there had also been rumours that Priyanka and Nick were planning to take their relationship to the next level by moving in together. The two touched down in Mumbai on Thursday night and tried their best to avoid shutterbugs, adding fuel to the fire.
Their dating rumours, however, had already begun last month after Priyanka, 35, and Nick, 25, were snapped together while celebrating Memorial Day with friends. In one of the photos, they were cozied up together.
Also Watch
-
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Roger Federer Loses Number 1 Spot as Borna Coric Stuns Him in Halle Final
- Hina Khan Sets Pulses Racing in a Strapless Playsuit For Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics
- Ayaz Memon: Chandimal Temerity After Sandpaper Gate Boggles the Mind
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes a Perfect Case for the Indian Market?