English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Priyanka Chopra's Mother Opens Up About Nick Jonas, Clears Air On Rumoured October Wedding
Buzz has it that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are set to exchange wedding vows in October this year.
Image credits: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
Loading...
After months of speculation, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas finally made their engagement official on social media on Saturday. Now, buzz has it the two are set to exchange wedding vows in October this year and which is why the Quantico actor decided to opt out of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat.
In an interview with DNA, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra has, however, denied all such reports and said they haven't decided on a wedding date yet.
"It’s too soon. These are just baseless rumours. Both of them have work commitments right now which they need to finish. They will take some time to decide where they want it and when they want it," Madhu Chopra was quoted as saying by DNA.
She, however, added that she wanted a "traditional Indian" wedding as "at heart, I’m quite conservative.”
Talking about her would-be son-in-law, she said, "Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want.”
Nick and his family flew back to the US late on Sunday night following a traditional pre-wedding event called Roka ceremony. Post the ceremony, they had an engagement party which was attended by Priyanka's friends and family members. The Ambanis -- Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Isha -- were also in attendance.
Also Watch
In an interview with DNA, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra has, however, denied all such reports and said they haven't decided on a wedding date yet.
"It’s too soon. These are just baseless rumours. Both of them have work commitments right now which they need to finish. They will take some time to decide where they want it and when they want it," Madhu Chopra was quoted as saying by DNA.
She, however, added that she wanted a "traditional Indian" wedding as "at heart, I’m quite conservative.”
Talking about her would-be son-in-law, she said, "Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want.”
Nick and his family flew back to the US late on Sunday night following a traditional pre-wedding event called Roka ceremony. Post the ceremony, they had an engagement party which was attended by Priyanka's friends and family members. The Ambanis -- Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Isha -- were also in attendance.
Also Watch
-
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kizie Aur Manny Shoot Stalled After Sushant's 'Over-friendliness' Made Newbie Sanjana 'Uncomfortable'?
- Shilpa Shinde gets Trolled, Body-shamed for New Instagram Photo
- This Raksha Bandhan, Gujarat Shop is Selling Actual Gold Sweets for Rs 9000
- Surviving the Past: How the Descendants of Royal Bloodlines are Celebrating Eid-al-Adha
- Nokia 6.1 Plus With Display Notch, Dual Cameras Launched in India For Rs 15,999
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...