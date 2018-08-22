GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Priyanka Chopra's Mother Opens Up About Nick Jonas, Clears Air On Rumoured October Wedding

Buzz has it that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are set to exchange wedding vows in October this year.

Updated:August 22, 2018, 5:39 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra's Mother Opens Up About Nick Jonas, Clears Air On Rumoured October Wedding
Image credits: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
After months of speculation, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas finally made their engagement official on social media on Saturday. Now, buzz has it the two are set to exchange wedding vows in October this year and which is why the Quantico actor decided to opt out of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat.

In an interview with DNA, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra has, however, denied all such reports and said they haven't decided on a wedding date yet.

"It’s too soon. These are just baseless rumours. Both of them have work commitments right now which they need to finish. They will take some time to decide where they want it and when they want it," Madhu Chopra was quoted as saying by DNA.

She, however, added that she wanted a "traditional Indian" wedding as "at heart, I’m quite conservative.”

Talking about her would-be son-in-law, she said, "Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want.”

Nick and his family flew back to the US late on Sunday night following a traditional pre-wedding event called Roka ceremony. Post the ceremony, they had an engagement party which was attended by Priyanka's friends and family members. The Ambanis -- Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Isha -- were also in attendance.

