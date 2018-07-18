Priyanka Chopra's Mother Responds to Reports of Actress' Wedding With Nick Jonas And She Didn't Deny

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' rumoured romance has been making headlines for a while now. The two have been traveling together non-stop for the past few months. Two weeks ago, Priyanka also took Nick to visit her family in India, where he met her mother Madhu and brother Siddharth Chopra. In fact, rumours were rife that the duo was planning to get engaged.In a recent media interaction at an event, Priyanka's mother was asked about the actress'marriage plans with Nick.As a journalist asked whether the family was serious about Priyanka and Nick's marriage plans, Madhu Chopra counter-questioned him, saying, "'Are you serious?' If you are, then we'll also get serious about it."Watch the video here:It was Memorial Day weekend when the news of Priyanka and Nick's alleged affair reached its peak. At the time, the two were photographed curled up together on a yacht alongside Hidden Figures star Glen Powell and Grey’s Anatomy actor Wilmer Valderrama. In June, Nick also took Priyanka as his date to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The two decided to take their relationship to the next level after they began exchanging flirty comments on Instagram.