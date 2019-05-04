Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Confirms Son Siddharth's Wedding Called Off

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' brother Siddharth Chopra has been making headlines over his impending wedding with Ishittaa Kumar for a while now.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2019, 1:35 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Confirms Son Siddharth's Wedding Called Off
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' brother Siddharth Chopra has been making headlines over his impending wedding with Ishittaa Kumar for a while now.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' brother Siddharth Chopra has been making headlines over his impending wedding with Ishittaa Kumar for a while now.

Siddharth was to tie the knot with his fiancee Ishittaa last weekend in Mumbai. However, reports began circulating that the wedding might have been called off. Now, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra has finally broken her silence on the matter by confirming that the wedding has indeed been called off.

"They (Siddharth and Ishittaa) have mutually called it off," Madhu Chopra confirmed Pinkvilla. However, she refused to divulge further details.

Earlier there were reports that the wedding was postponed because bride-to-be Ishittaa had to undergo an emergency surgery.

Ishittaa had even posted a picture from the hospital a week ago, stating, "Recovering from surgery. Very painful but glad it's over."



On Thursday, she posted a smiling picture of herself at a bar, with the caption, "Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings."

Speculation that Ishittaa was probably hinting at breakup with Siddharth was further fuelled by the comments her parents dropped on the post. Her mother, Nidhi Kumar said, "Close old book and write a new story", while her father wrote, "We are with you; Feel the expanse of the universe and be the star you were born to be."



Priyanka had attended Siddharth and Ishittaa's roka ceremony in February, along with Nick Jonas, and had welcomed her into the family. She had posted their picture with the caption, "So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family...you are so beautiful together... I wish you both the best for the future! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89."



