Priyanka Chopra Nails Ghungroo Hook Step from War with Vaani Kapoor

Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai and went out to attend a party with close friends and Bollywood colleagues. In a video, the actress was seen dancing to Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor's viral track Ghungroo from October 2 release War. The song sung by Benny Dayal and Shilpa Rao has been popular among the youth and seeing Priyanka nail the tricky dance steps with finesse just lifts up one's spirit. The video of Priyanka grooving to the track was posted by Vaani on her Insta stories, and she captioned it as "ain't nobody like you PC".

Priyanka was dressed in a light green coloured jump suit and looked beautiful in her hairdo. The actress is shooting for her upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger in the city and also visited the residence of Manish Malhotra, whose father Surya Prakash passed away earlier in the week.

Other pictures from the party night show Vaani with Bollywood stars like Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Ekta Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Tahira Kashyap and others. Watch pics from the night below:

Screengrab from Vaani Kapoor's Instagram

Screengrab from Vaani Kapoor's Instagram

Screengrab from Vaani Kapoor's Instagram

The Ghungroo track from War has been going viral among other Bollywood celebrities too. Sanya Malhotra, who has recently started shooting for her film Pagglait also posted a short video in her Insta stories in which she was attempting to move to the track. A dance cover video featuring her maybe in the works.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.