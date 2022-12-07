Priyanka Chopra: Never Had Pay Parity In Bollywood, Would Get Paid About 10% Salary of My Male Co-Actor

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon today. It is no secret that before venturing into Hollywood, the actress enjoyed a successful career in Bollywood too. However, in a recent interview, PeeCee opened up about pay parity in the Hindi film industry and revealed how she used to get only 10 percent of what her male co-actors were paid.

“I’ve never had pay parity in Bollywood. I would get paid about 10% of the salary of my male co-actor", she told BBC.

“It (the pay gap) is large, substantially large. And so many women still deal with that. I’m sure I will too if I worked with a male co-actor now in Bollywood," she added.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also mentioned that even though ‘her generation of actresses’ asked for equal pay, they never received it.

Asked about pay parity in Hollywood, Priyanka shared, “Well, the first time it’s happened to me, it has happened in Hollywood. So I don’t know going forward. Because this was my first show (her upcoming show Citadel) with a male actor as a co-lead."

Besides this, Priyanka also recalled body-shaming in Bollywood during her initial career days. She revealed how she was called ‘black cat’ or ‘dusky’ because of her colour complexion.

“I was called ‘black cat’, ‘dusky’. I mean, what does ‘dusky’ even mean in a country where we are literally all brown? I thought I was not pretty enough, I believed that I would have to work a lot harder, even though I thought I was probably a little bit more talented than my fellow actors who were lighter skinned. But I thought that was right because it was so normalised," she shared.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. She will next be seen in Jim Strouse’s directorial It’s All Coming Back To Me. The film also stars Russell Tovey, Lydia West and Sam Heughan in lead roles. The movie is currently in its post-production stage and is expected to release next year in May. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in her pipeline which will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

