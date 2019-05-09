Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Never Spoke to Me About Walking Out of Bharat: Producer Atul Agnihotri

Bharat producer Atul Agnihotri has opened up about Katrina Kaif stepping in Priyanka Chopra's shoes.

News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Never Spoke to Me About Walking Out of Bharat: Producer Atul Agnihotri
Bharat producer Atul Agnihotri has opened up about Katrina Kaif stepping in Priyanka Chopra's shoes.
Loading...
Priyanka Chopra’s abrupt exit from the much-awaited Salman Khan-starrer Bharat left many in shock. While the actress’ marriage to American singer Nick Jonas was cited as a reason for her sudden departure by the makers, some reports had claimed that Chopra was apparently not happy with too many actors getting roped in for the film.

The makers of Bharat let the show go on with Katrina Kaif, who has worked with Salman in multiple films, replacing Priyanka as the female lead of the movie.

Now, Bharat producer Atul Agnihotri has opened up about Katrina stepping in Priyanka's shoes. In an interview to Pinkvilla, Atul said he learned about the sudden development from someone else while he was on the sets.

"Priyanka still hasn't texted me. She never spoke to me about walking out of Bharat. It was a message I received on the set. I was like, 'It's okay, yeh ho gaya. But let's now fix it'. The news came to me via people," Atul told Pinkvilla.

He continued, "I understand she was getting married and was in love. So, it's okay because that's the bigger decision of her life. Of course, it's great to discover and find love and it's even better to marry the person you love. I wish her all the best for her life."

There were also a couple of reports about Salman being furious with Priyanka for quitting the film at a short notice. But the Dabangg star later refuted all such reports.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram