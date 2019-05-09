English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Never Spoke to Me About Walking Out of Bharat: Producer Atul Agnihotri
Bharat producer Atul Agnihotri has opened up about Katrina Kaif stepping in Priyanka Chopra's shoes.
Bharat producer Atul Agnihotri has opened up about Katrina Kaif stepping in Priyanka Chopra's shoes.
Priyanka Chopra’s abrupt exit from the much-awaited Salman Khan-starrer Bharat left many in shock. While the actress’ marriage to American singer Nick Jonas was cited as a reason for her sudden departure by the makers, some reports had claimed that Chopra was apparently not happy with too many actors getting roped in for the film.
The makers of Bharat let the show go on with Katrina Kaif, who has worked with Salman in multiple films, replacing Priyanka as the female lead of the movie.
Now, Bharat producer Atul Agnihotri has opened up about Katrina stepping in Priyanka's shoes. In an interview to Pinkvilla, Atul said he learned about the sudden development from someone else while he was on the sets.
"Priyanka still hasn't texted me. She never spoke to me about walking out of Bharat. It was a message I received on the set. I was like, 'It's okay, yeh ho gaya. But let's now fix it'. The news came to me via people," Atul told Pinkvilla.
He continued, "I understand she was getting married and was in love. So, it's okay because that's the bigger decision of her life. Of course, it's great to discover and find love and it's even better to marry the person you love. I wish her all the best for her life."
There were also a couple of reports about Salman being furious with Priyanka for quitting the film at a short notice. But the Dabangg star later refuted all such reports.
