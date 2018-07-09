GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra's Next Film to be Based on Motivational Speaker Aisha Chaudhary? Deets Inside

Priyanka on Sunday night shared a photograph of her new film's draft on her Instagram stories.

IANS

Updated:July 9, 2018, 6:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra's Next Film to be Based on Motivational Speaker Aisha Chaudhary? Deets Inside
Actress Priyanka Chopra speaks to reporters at the premiere of the film "A Kid Like Jake" at Eccles Theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. (Image: AP)
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has been roped in director-writer Shonali Bose's next titled The Sky Is Pink and has already started prepping for the Hindi film. Priyanka on Sunday night shared a photograph of the film's draft on her Instagram stories. The draft also mentioned that the film is written by Bose.

She captioned it: "And it begins... Prep. Hindi movie."


Image courtesy: Screengrab of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

The Mary Kom actress later posted a photograph of herself in a car enjoying looking at the Mumbai rains.

"The Sky Is Pink'" reportedly revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13.

Bose has previously directed films like Amu and Margarita with a Straw. She even produced the 2012 film Chittagong.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed

New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed

Recommended For You

Photogallery