Priyanka Chopra's Next Film to be Based on Motivational Speaker Aisha Chaudhary? Deets Inside
Priyanka on Sunday night shared a photograph of her new film's draft on her Instagram stories.
Actress Priyanka Chopra speaks to reporters at the premiere of the film "A Kid Like Jake" at Eccles Theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. (Image: AP)
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has been roped in director-writer Shonali Bose's next titled The Sky Is Pink and has already started prepping for the Hindi film. Priyanka on Sunday night shared a photograph of the film's draft on her Instagram stories. The draft also mentioned that the film is written by Bose.
She captioned it: "And it begins... Prep. Hindi movie."
Image courtesy: Screengrab of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
The Mary Kom actress later posted a photograph of herself in a car enjoying looking at the Mumbai rains.
"The Sky Is Pink'" reportedly revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13.
Bose has previously directed films like Amu and Margarita with a Straw. She even produced the 2012 film Chittagong.
