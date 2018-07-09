Priyanka Chopra's Next Film to be Based on Motivational Speaker Aisha Chaudhary? Deets Inside

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has been roped in director-writer Shonali Bose's next titled The Sky Is Pink and has already started prepping for the Hindi film. Priyanka on Sunday night shared a photograph of the film's draft on her Instagram stories. The draft also mentioned that the film is written by Bose.She captioned it: "And it begins... Prep. Hindi movie."Image courtesy: Screengrab of Priyanka Chopra's InstagramThe Mary Kom actress later posted a photograph of herself in a car enjoying looking at the Mumbai rains."The Sky Is Pink'" reportedly revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13.Bose has previously directed films like Amu and Margarita with a Straw. She even produced the 2012 film Chittagong.