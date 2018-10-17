English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas All Set for Grand Indian Wedding in Jodhpur; Details Inside
Nick had proposed marriage to Priyanka during their trip to London in July when the actress celebrated her 36th birthday.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who only got engaged on August 18 and surprised many with their ultra-quick engagement, are wasting no time planning their nuptials, too. According to Times of India, the celebrity couple is all set to tie the knot in a traditional Indian wedding ceremony in Jodhpur next month.
The reports suggests that "Priyanka and Nick will have a 3-day wedding function. From 30th November to 2nd December, the wedding rituals will take place in Jodhpur. It will be a palace wedding for the lovely couple."
Another report in Filmfare claims that Priyanka and Nick decided the gorgeous Umaid Bhawan to be their dream wedding venue when they recently visited Jodhpur.
"They will have a limited guest list of 200 people with only their close friends and family in attendance,” Filmfare quoted a source as saying.
The wedding will reportedly be preceded by a grand bridal shower, to be held in New York.
“Since lot of Priyanka and Nick’s Hollywood friends are settled in New York, PeeCee is quite excited to have her bridal shower there followed by a grand wedding in Jodhpur,” the source continued.
Nick had proposed marriage to Priyanka during their trip to London in July when the actress celebrated her 36th birthday. The American singer reportedly shut down a Tiffany store in the British capital in order to shop a special ring for his lady love.
The two got officially engaged in a traditional Indian ceremony amid family members and close friends two months ago.
Speaking formally about his fiancée for the first time, Nick gushed about Chopra on an American talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "It was kind of immediate, and I think we just knew it was right and jumped right in. And we're very happy."
