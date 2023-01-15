Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas And Daughter Malti Marie Are One Happy Family In These Unseen Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Jonas recently celebrated her first birthday. The actress is an avid social media user and she often treats her fans to adorable glimpses of her little munchkin, and leaves her fans in awe. As Nick and Priyanka recently marked their daughter’s birthday, a couple of pictures of the ‘happy family’ have surfaced online, that see Nickyanka posing with their little one and showering love on her.

In the first snap, Priyanka and Nick are seen in a swimming pool along with Malti. PeeCee is seen holding her from the back as dad Nick also comes together for the click. Next, we see Nick holding Malti as they both explore the NYC, the duo is seen twinning in black as they both get clicked with their faces off the camera. In the next snap, we see Priyanka caressing Malti, during their stroll in a park. Next couple of pics see Malti exploring the city in their mom and dad’s lap. In one of the pics, Malti is seen sporting desi girl t-shirt too.

The pics were posted on Priyanka Chopra’s fan club’s Instagram handle.

Take a look at the pics here:

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower birthday wishes on Malti. One fan wrote, " Happy birthday Malti, may you continue to be the apple eye of your parents and may God’s blessings, favor and guidance be upon you for many more years ," another commented, “Happy Birthday Malti! Hope you’re enjoying your Special Day!! ." A third comment reads, “Very happy birthday Malti Marie Gods blessings on you always enjoy your day with your family."

Recently, in a talk show, Nick shared how he celebrated their daughter’s first birthday. The ‘Spaceman’ singer shared, “She did (turn 1), over the weekend. We had to celebrate… She went through a pretty wild journey in the earlier part of her life, and so we had to celebrate in style. She’s one, she’s beautiful, she’s amazing… the best.”

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 and embraced parenthood in 2022. The couple announced their daughter’s arrival on social media in January and wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

