Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are a Match Made in Heaven in Latest Photoshoot

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has recently added another golden feather to her hat. The actress with a multifaceted vocation has stepped up to use fashion for a cause. Joining her in the new campaign is none other than Nick Jonas. The American singer-songwriter and wife were seen posing together in new pictures shared from a photoshoot online.

The couple has partnered with Feed and participated in a photoshoot to show support to the organisation’s initiative. Feedbacks several kinds of causes with the sale of their products. Together, Nick and Priyanka are promoting the initiative and the proceedings of the same will be used to bring change like helping the needy with food. The project is shaped with an aim to provide 300,000 school meals.

In the pictures, Priyanka is wearing a beige-coloured chunky jumper with a midi satin skirt in a pristine hue. The diva has kept her voluminous locks in open waves and opted for knee-high suede boots. Nick, on the other hand, is dressed smartly in a dual tone sweatshirt and sneakers. The two are striking poses with one FEED bag each in their hands to inspire more people to support the organisation’s initiative.

Here are pictures from the shoot:

Priyanka, the newly appointed British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change, took to her official social media handle to confirm the same. She wrote, “I am honored to be the British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change while I’m living and working in London over the next year. We’ll have some really exciting initiatives to share soon, and I look forward to bringing you on this journey with me.@britishfashioncouncil @97crushPrint by: @richardquinn”

Former professional footballer, David Beckham soon appeared in the comments to welcome the actress. He wrote, “Welcome to the BFC family @priyankachopra @britishfashioncouncil”