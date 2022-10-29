Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Are Hottest Couple at Cavanaugh James' Birthday Bash; See Pic

Priyanka Chopra is a global star. Not only does she enjoy unparalleled stardom in India but in the USA as well. Needless to say, the Desi girl is bound to make headlines whenever she steps out from the comforts of her house. The Dostana actress recently attended the birthday bash of her friend Cavanaugh James and the paparazzi had a field day.

On Friday, PeeCee took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of author Cavanaugh James who is all smiles while cutting his birthday cake. Bajirao Mastani wrote in her caption, “Happy birthday @cavanaughjames the gentlest most generous friend a girl could ask for. I love you cav.” Following that, she had also posted another picture of herself looking stunning in a purple and red floral bodycon dress. For the caption, she wrote, “Fit #stylememaev”.

Meanwhile, in the paparazzi video that has been doing the rounds on various social media platforms, Priyanka can be seen sporting the same dress as she makes her way through the swarm of photographers along with her beau and singer Nick Jonas as well as her mother Madhu Chopra. The actress can be seen entering a grand looking limousine. Several fans of the talented actress were quick to leave endearing comments. One of them wrote, “Nick a gentleman helping Pri down. Cuties, they look gorgeous”. Another fan commented, “Love them!! They’re amazing friends to Cav!” Someone also said, “Nick and Priyanka look so damn hot(fire emoji)”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first daughter in January this year. Later in the month of May, PeeCee had announced that her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was finally home after spending 100 days in the NICU. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” she had written.

On the professional front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. PeeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie titled Jee Le Zaraa in which she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Priyanka will soon make her OTT debut with Citadel.

