Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Go on a Dinner Date in Mumbai, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are undisputedly two most followed and loved couple globally. The newly engaged couple is adorable and inseparable. The two keep looking for ways to spend time with other. After making the most of her Ranch life in Texas, Nick flew down to Mumbai to spend some time with his fiance.On Saturday, the two were papped in Mumbai as they stepped out for a dinner date. While Priyanka looked ravishing in long black dress, Nick chose a casual blue t-shirt teaming up with a black trouser. They were accompanied by Priyanka’s friend, Mushtaq Shiekh.See Pictures and videos:Ever since they sealed the deal in a traditional 'roka' ceremony, the two don't shy away from PDA's. Recently, the two made headlines for their vacation with Nick's brother, Joe Jonas. The two celebrated the American singers birthday in Los Angles. They got everybody talking, when at a stadium in LA and after Nick's performance in a baseball match, the two shared an adorable kiss onstage amidst thousands of fans cheering for them.The two also attended the engagement bash of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani.On the work front, while Priyanka is shooting her new Hindi film The Sky Is Pink, Nick recently released a song with Robin Schulz called Right Now.