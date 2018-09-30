English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Go on a Dinner Date in Mumbai, See Pics
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are undisputedly two most followed and loved couple globally.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are undisputedly two most followed and loved couple globally.
Loading...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are undisputedly two most followed and loved couple globally. The newly engaged couple is adorable and inseparable. The two keep looking for ways to spend time with other. After making the most of her Ranch life in Texas, Nick flew down to Mumbai to spend some time with his fiance.
On Saturday, the two were papped in Mumbai as they stepped out for a dinner date. While Priyanka looked ravishing in long black dress, Nick chose a casual blue t-shirt teaming up with a black trouser. They were accompanied by Priyanka’s friend, Mushtaq Shiekh.
See Pictures and videos:
Ever since they sealed the deal in a traditional 'roka' ceremony, the two don't shy away from PDA's. Recently, the two made headlines for their vacation with Nick's brother, Joe Jonas. The two celebrated the American singers birthday in Los Angles. They got everybody talking, when at a stadium in LA and after Nick's performance in a baseball match, the two shared an adorable kiss onstage amidst thousands of fans cheering for them.
The two also attended the engagement bash of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani.
On the work front, while Priyanka is shooting her new Hindi film The Sky Is Pink, Nick recently released a song with Robin Schulz called Right Now.
On Saturday, the two were papped in Mumbai as they stepped out for a dinner date. While Priyanka looked ravishing in long black dress, Nick chose a casual blue t-shirt teaming up with a black trouser. They were accompanied by Priyanka’s friend, Mushtaq Shiekh.
See Pictures and videos:
Ever since they sealed the deal in a traditional 'roka' ceremony, the two don't shy away from PDA's. Recently, the two made headlines for their vacation with Nick's brother, Joe Jonas. The two celebrated the American singers birthday in Los Angles. They got everybody talking, when at a stadium in LA and after Nick's performance in a baseball match, the two shared an adorable kiss onstage amidst thousands of fans cheering for them.
The two also attended the engagement bash of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani.
On the work front, while Priyanka is shooting her new Hindi film The Sky Is Pink, Nick recently released a song with Robin Schulz called Right Now.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bengaluru FC Make Fine Start to ISL With 1-0 Win Over Chennaiyin FC
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Nominates Dipika and Jasleen For 'Sultani Akhada'
- This Modified Ford Endeavour Monster SUV is Inspired From a DC Comics Supervillain
- World Deaf Day: Knowing Some Basic Sign Language
- Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...