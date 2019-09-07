Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are One Stylish Couple As They Step Out Together in NYC, See Pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twin on the streets of NYC.

News18.com

Updated:September 7, 2019, 3:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are One Stylish Couple As They Step Out Together in NYC, See Pic
Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Loading...

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas never fail to amaze us by being adorable. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 in Jaipur's Umaid Bhawan, has never been shy while displaying their affection towards each other publicly or on social media. Nick and PeeCee yet again proved again that they were couple goals, as they were spotted taking a stroll on the street of New York City.

In a picture that has surfaced online, Nick Jonas can be seen wearing a casual grey sweatshirt with jeans, while Priyanka looks beautiful in a colour-coordinated floral jumpsuit. It is no secret that they are a power couple who is always fashionable, so much so that they have both been declared as the Top Ten Best Dressed of 2019 by Vanity Fair. This is the first time a couple has shared this honour.

Check out the picture below: 

 

Priyanka recently attended the Vanity Fair's Best Dressed vent, where she sizzled in a long red dress with a crimson bow.   Check out the picture below:   

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Celebrating @vanityfair #BestDressed ♥️ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

Priyanka also recently congratulated her husband on owning his own Tequila company Villa One Tequilla.

 

Take a look, 

View this post on Instagram

So proud. When you own your own tequila at 27! @villaone ❤

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in The Sky is Pink directed by Shonali Bose. The film will also star Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. She will also be appearing in the Netflix adaptation of Arvind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning book The White Tiger, along with Rajkummar Rao.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram