Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are One Stylish Couple As They Step Out Together in NYC, See Pic

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas never fail to amaze us by being adorable. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 in Jaipur's Umaid Bhawan, has never been shy while displaying their affection towards each other publicly or on social media. Nick and PeeCee yet again proved again that they were couple goals, as they were spotted taking a stroll on the street of New York City.

In a picture that has surfaced online, Nick Jonas can be seen wearing a casual grey sweatshirt with jeans, while Priyanka looks beautiful in a colour-coordinated floral jumpsuit. It is no secret that they are a power couple who is always fashionable, so much so that they have both been declared as the Top Ten Best Dressed of 2019 by Vanity Fair. This is the first time a couple has shared this honour.

Check out the picture below:

Priyanka recently attended the Vanity Fair's Best Dressed vent, where she sizzled in a long red dress with a crimson bow. Check out the picture below:

Celebrating @vanityfair #BestDressed

Priyanka also recently congratulated her husband on owning his own Tequila company Villa One Tequilla.

Take a look,



So proud. When you own your own tequila at 27! @villaone ❤



On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in The Sky is Pink directed by Shonali Bose. The film will also star Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. She will also be appearing in the Netflix adaptation of Arvind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning book The White Tiger, along with Rajkummar Rao.

