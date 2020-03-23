Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Aren't Afraid to Indulge in PDA Amid Coronavirus Quarantine; See Pic

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas have been in self-isolation for a week in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. But the power couple is not afraid to indulge in a little PDA.

Priyanka and Nick cuddled close as they sent love to fans while isolating together during the coronavirus pandemic. The actress on Saturday posted a love-filled picture of them, which she also used to profess the fact that self-isolation was the need of the hour.

In the picture, the actress can be seen sleeping with her head in Nick's lap. Their pet dog can also be seen sitting and relaxing next to the couple.

"Stay at home," she captioned the picture.

Earlier, the actress, 37, took to social media to confirm that she was safe and well but as a precaution she and Nick had decided to practice social distancing.

In the video, Priyanka confirmed that she was currently safe at home with her husband, and they were now on their eighth day of self-isolation.

She told her fans: 'I hope you are all safe out there. I just wanted to come in and say hello! This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down and it feels like, something out of a movie, but its not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is Day 8 of self-isolation for us.

"We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day and all of a sudden, this being our reality, it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way. We are taking all recommended precautions right now, we are safe, we are healthy, we are practicing social distancing," she added.

In another video, Priyanka told her followers: "There are so many other things to stock up on right now. Please look out for each other and the people who are most at risk for #Covid19."