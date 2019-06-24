Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Arrive in Paris Ahead of Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's Wedding, See Pics
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had their first wedding in May, tying the knot in a surprise ceremony held at a Las Vegas chapel just hours after the Billboard Music Awards.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas touched down in Paris on Sunday ahead of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' second wedding. The duo made a very stylish arrival as they arrived together in the City of Lights.
Priyanka, 36, rocked a plunging grey jumpsuit. She completed her look with white high heel boots and brown sunglasses that matched her gorgeous brunette locks perfectly. Nick complemented his wife in a red jumpsuit set.
Later in the day, the couple stole the limelight as they took a stroll on the streets of Paris, both sporting chic co-ords. The Bollywood diva turned heads in a see-through white two-piece embossed with gold polka dots.
Couple goals in Paris Francis ❤ #PriyankaChopra #nickjonas pic.twitter.com/7bV2GayZMs— Kalimahtoyibah (@Kalimahtoyibah3) June 23, 2019
Paris today's #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/3h1xxUYuTv— Kalimahtoyibah (@Kalimahtoyibah3) June 23, 2019
The two were joined by Sophie, Joe and actor Wilmer Valderrama and his rumoured girlfriend Amanda Pacheco.
“We made it. Happy to be here, really excited to take in the week! Where you all at?” the actor said on his Instagram Story.
Priyanka also took to Instagram to share a selfie with Sophie and simply wrote, "Her" alongside a heart emoji.
On Saturday, both Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, posted a romantic photo, in which the lovebirds can be seen leaning in to share a kiss, with the Eiffel Tower in the background.
“🇫🇷 me,” they both captioned the love-filled image.
On Thursday, the couple was spotted outside of the Hotel Costes in Paris after enjoying dinner with friends. Turner wore a Dickies crop top and jeans with glasses and mules for the outing.
Sophie just recently celebrated her bachelorette with her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, and her other friends in Spain. She enjoyed a fun-filled bachelorette weekend in Benidorm, where she had rented out a luxurious penthouse suite at a hotel, according to E! News.
Joe and Sophie had their first wedding in May, tying the knot in a surprise ceremony held at a Las Vegas chapel just hours after the Billboard Music Awards. The couple was married by an Elvis impersonator. The two started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They also attended Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Udaipur wedding together, last year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Central Bankers From Britain, France And Germany Want Scrutiny on Facebook For Libra Cryptocurrency
- Super Dancer 3 Finale: Rupsa Batabyal Wins Show, Marches Away With Prize Money of Rs 15 Lakh
- Weekly Tech Recap: PUBG Lite Pre-Registration, Xiaomi CC, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and More
- India vs Afghanistan: Sachin Tendulkar Disappointed by Dhoni-Jadhav Approach
- Pak PM's Aide Posts Old Photo of Sachin Tendulkar Thinking it's Imran Khan & Twitter Cannot Handle it
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s