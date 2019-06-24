Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Arrive in Paris Ahead of Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's Wedding, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas touched down in Paris on Sunday ahead of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' second wedding. The duo made a very stylish arrival as they arrived together in the City of Lights.

Priyanka, 36, rocked a plunging grey jumpsuit. She completed her look with white high heel boots and brown sunglasses that matched her gorgeous brunette locks perfectly. Nick complemented his wife in a red jumpsuit set.

Later in the day, the couple stole the limelight as they took a stroll on the streets of Paris, both sporting chic co-ords. The Bollywood diva turned heads in a see-through white two-piece embossed with gold polka dots.

The two were joined by Sophie, Joe and actor Wilmer Valderrama and his rumoured girlfriend Amanda Pacheco.

“We made it. Happy to be here, really excited to take in the week! Where you all at?” the actor said on his Instagram Story.

Priyanka also took to Instagram to share a selfie with Sophie and simply wrote, "Her" alongside a heart emoji.

On Saturday, both Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, posted a romantic photo, in which the lovebirds can be seen leaning in to share a kiss, with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

“🇫🇷 me,” they both captioned the love-filled image.

On Thursday, the couple was spotted outside of the Hotel Costes in Paris after enjoying dinner with friends. Turner wore a Dickies crop top and jeans with glasses and mules for the outing.

Sophie just recently celebrated her bachelorette with her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, and her other friends in Spain. She enjoyed a fun-filled bachelorette weekend in Benidorm, where she had rented out a luxurious penthouse suite at a hotel, according to E! News.

Joe and Sophie had their first wedding in May, tying the knot in a surprise ceremony held at a Las Vegas chapel just hours after the Billboard Music Awards. The couple was married by an Elvis impersonator. The two started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They also attended Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Udaipur wedding together, last year.

Follow @News18Movies for more