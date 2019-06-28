Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Arrive in Style at Joe-Sophie Turner's Wedding Venue, See Pics

Joe and Sophie had their first wedding in May, tying the knot in a surprise ceremony held at a Las Vegas chapel just hours after the Billboard Music Awards.

News18.com

Updated:June 28, 2019, 8:41 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Arrive in Style at Joe-Sophie Turner's Wedding Venue, See Pics
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...

After tying the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are saying “I do” — again — in a second wedding in France. And, at the top of the invite list are Jonas brothers, Nick and Kevin, and their spouses-- Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, respectively.

Priyanka and Nick are already in France for the wedding, celebrating alongside Sophie and Joe. Sophie and Joe have been in Paris the past few days, with Priyanka and Nick joining them over the weekend— and have had quite a few double dates.

On Thursday, Priyanka and Nick reportedly left for Sophie and Joe's wedding accommodations: the Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France. They were spotted flying in a private jet for the wedding, expected to be held this Sunday.

Pictures of the couple boarding the jet together emerged have online. While Priyanka is in white and grey striped co-ords with matching shades and heels, Nick is clicked in casuals paired with a green jacket. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra can also be seen travelling with them.

View this post on Instagram

Today 💗 #priyankachopra #nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka-Chopra.us (@priyankacentral) on

View this post on Instagram

Priyanka last night #priyankachopra

A post shared by Priyanka-Chopra.us (@priyankacentral) on

View this post on Instagram

Today at the venue #priyankachopra

A post shared by Priyanka-Chopra.us (@priyankacentral) on

Priyanka also took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her singer husband ahead of the wedding.

View this post on Instagram

It’s in the air.. ❤️

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Meanwhile, Sophie and Joe arrived at what is presumably their official weekend wedding venue, the Château de Tourreau. The couple was all smiles upon arrival as they were greeted by their friends.

Accompanied by babies Alena and Valentina, the oldest Jonas brother, Kevin is expected to join the family soon, along with his wife.

Joe and Sophie had their first wedding in May, tying the knot in a surprise ceremony held at a Las Vegas chapel just hours after the Billboard Music Awards. The couple was married by an Elvis impersonator. The two started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They also attended Nick and Priyanka's Udaipur wedding together, last year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram