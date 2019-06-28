Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Arrive in Style at Joe-Sophie Turner's Wedding Venue, See Pics

After tying the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are saying “I do” — again — in a second wedding in France. And, at the top of the invite list are Jonas brothers, Nick and Kevin, and their spouses-- Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, respectively.

Priyanka and Nick are already in France for the wedding, celebrating alongside Sophie and Joe. Sophie and Joe have been in Paris the past few days, with Priyanka and Nick joining them over the weekend— and have had quite a few double dates.

On Thursday, Priyanka and Nick reportedly left for Sophie and Joe's wedding accommodations: the Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France. They were spotted flying in a private jet for the wedding, expected to be held this Sunday.

Pictures of the couple boarding the jet together emerged have online. While Priyanka is in white and grey striped co-ords with matching shades and heels, Nick is clicked in casuals paired with a green jacket. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra can also be seen travelling with them.

Priyanka also took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her singer husband ahead of the wedding.

Meanwhile, Sophie and Joe arrived at what is presumably their official weekend wedding venue, the Château de Tourreau. The couple was all smiles upon arrival as they were greeted by their friends.

Accompanied by babies Alena and Valentina, the oldest Jonas brother, Kevin is expected to join the family soon, along with his wife.

Joe and Sophie had their first wedding in May, tying the knot in a surprise ceremony held at a Las Vegas chapel just hours after the Billboard Music Awards. The couple was married by an Elvis impersonator. The two started dating in 2016 and got engaged in October 2017. They also attended Nick and Priyanka's Udaipur wedding together, last year.

