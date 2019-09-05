Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Become First Couple to Top PEOPLE's Best-dressed List

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas were named the best dressed of 2019 by People magazine on Wednesday, marking the first time in the celebrity magazine's history that a couple has shared top style honors. Priyanka Chopra, 37, a former Miss World who became a star in both Hollywood and Bollywood, and Nick Jonas, 26, topped People's annual best dressed list in an eclectic slate that included actor Billy Porter and tennis champion Serena Williams along with style-setting veterans such as Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Celine Dion.

"It's the first time ever that we have had a man or a couple on the Top 10 list, let alone as the best dressed.

But it really felt like these two deserved it," People's style and beauty director, Andrea Lavinthal, told Reuters."The combination of the two of them is so exciting to watch Nick Jonas is not exactly someone who just wears a black tuxedo and stands next to her on the red carpet.

You can tell that he enjoys fashion as much as she does," Lavinthal added.Chopra, who became the first Indian to headline a US television drama series as the star of Quantico, married the younger of the three Jonas Brothers musicians in New Delhi in December 2018, becoming one of the most sought-after celebrity couples in the world. Lavinthal praised Chopra and Jonas for embracing different styles and designers but always looking good. "They don't do matchy-matchy but they still look like they go together," she said.

"Even walking down the street in New York City, they are not in jeans and a T-shirt or casual pants. She is in a head to toe look, and so is he. "Porter, the Emmy-nominated star of TV series Pose about New York's LGBTQ ballroom culture in the 1980s, was deemed the "Disruptor" on People's Top 10 best dressed list. Porter, 49, turned heads when he walked the Oscar red carpet in February in a black velvet tuxedo ball gown, and at the Met Gala in May dressed as an glittering Egyptian sun god with gold wings. Lavinthal said Porter's appearances "never felt they were just for the sake of being outrageous or costumey.

