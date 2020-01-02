Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Begin New Year with On-stage PDA, Rajkummar Rao Dresses in Drag for Ludo

Priyanka Chopra rang in 2020 sharing a passionate kiss with her singer husband Nick Jonas. During the Jonas Brothers' concert in Florida, at midnight, the J sisters (Priyanka, Sophie Turner and Daniele Jonas) joined the boy band on the stage and welcomed the new year.

Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Begin New Year with On-stage PDA, Video Goes Viral

Rajkummar Rao started New Year with a surprise for his fans. The Queen actor shared the first look from his next project Ludo and left netizens baffled. In the first of the two pictures, the actor can be seen sporting a drag look, wearing ghagra choli with thigh-long hair, red lipstick and a bindi.

Read: Rajkummar Rao Cross-dresses for Ludo, Fans Confuse Him for Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made hearts melt on New Year’s Eve with their holiday pictures. The celebrity couple took to Instagram to share pictures that they clicked of each other during the Swiss vacation. Anushka didn’t shy away from praising Kohli. Sharing a series of pictures on her account, she captioned them, “Knowing what I want to eat and making me laugh ! My husband has figured it out.”

Read: Anushka Sharma Says Virat Kohli Figured Her Out on Swiss Vacation

Having played an array of roles, from an escort to a feisty Punjabi girl and a fading Bollywood superstar, Kareena Kapoor Khan has an incredible ability to disappear into a character. She, however, landed all these remarkable roles without auditioning for them. Laal Singh Chaddha happens to be the first film for which Kareena ever auditioned and she did so only for her co-star Aamir Khan.

Read: When Saif Ali Khan Convinced Kareena Kapoor to Audition for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

Among the many reasons the Twitterati has been abuzz about News18's The Newcomers Roundtable 2019 is Soni actor Geetika Vidya Ohlyan's act of dissent when she drew attention to the words etched on her hand - "Unnao", "CAA" and "Jamia". Ohlyan also had a vertical line of the hakenkreuz (the Nazi symbol that resembled the swastika) and crosses drawn on her arms, to presumably express her opposition to fascistic regimes.

Read: Actor Geetika Vidya Ohlyan’s Bold Stand on Jamia Violence, CAA on Rajiv Masand Show is Must Watch

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.