Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Begin New Year with On-stage PDA, Video Goes Viral

Raising a toast to the new year, Priyanka Chopra ringed in 2020 sharing a passionate kiss with her singer husband Nick Jonas. During the Jonas Brothers' concert in Florida, at midnight, the J sisters (Priyanka, Sophie Turner and Daniele Jonas) joined the boy band on the stage and welcomed the new year.

The pictures and videos of the three couples have gone viral on the internet and fans are sharing them widely across social media. In the videos, they can be seen having a gala time as they share some adorable PDA moments amidst loud cheers from the crowd.

Take a look at the video and pictures:

Before this, Priyanka took to social media to share a video summarising 2019. It was interesting and eventful for the actress. She appeared in a variety of Hollywood films playing supporting roles. She made her return to Bollywood after almost three years with The Sky is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar. During the year she also hosted a YouTube series titled If I Could Tell You Just One Thing.

Apart from this Priyanka Chopra also helped produce a number of regional films like Firebrand and Paani in the Marathi cinema and Bhoga Khirkee in Assamese.

Likewise, it has been an amazing year for the boy band too. Following their split, they reunited after six years with the release of Sucker in March, featuring the Jonas Brothers with their wives. The song became the 34th song in history to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and became the Jonas Brothers' first number one single on the chart.

The video was nominated in four categories at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, including Video of the Year and won the award for Best Pop Video. The song is also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Later in June, they released their album Happiness Begins and began their musical tour.

