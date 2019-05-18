Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Can’t Take Their Eyes Off Each Other at Cannes, See Photos

Singer-actor Nick Jonas was not able to join his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her debut appearance at the red carpet of the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, but he arrived just in time to accompany her on the second day of the gala.The two were spotted walking hand-in-hand in the French city on Friday, creating couple goals, much like always.For the afternoon, the 36-year-old chose to wear a light metallic blue dress, which she paired with a white hat, white lace belt and white heels, giving her look a haute couture romantic vibe. Nick, meanwhile, matched up to her—looking dapper as ever—in a striped shirt, off white blazer-trousers and white sneakers.The Quantico actress took to Instagram to share several photographs of herself with her beau. "My happiness begins with you, Nick," Priyanka captioned one of the images she shared as an Instagram story. In it, she is seen leaning her head on Nick's shoulder and flaunting her massive Tiffany wedding ring.After getting papped in the afternoon, the couple made the heads turn later at Chopard's party with their glamorous looks.Priyanka wore a short purple dress along with silver jewellery for the party, while Nick looked dapper in black suit.Known for their mushy and loved-up public appearances, Priyanka also uploaded a video of herself kissing Nick in a car, calling it a " just fun shit".(With News18 inputs)