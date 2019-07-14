Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Celebrate Denise Jonas' Birthday With 'Mother-in-love' Post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are not just #CoupleGoals but #FamilyGoals too.

Updated:July 14, 2019, 9:16 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Celebrate Denise Jonas' Birthday With 'Mother-in-love' Post
Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram story
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are not just #CoupleGoals but #FamilyGoals too. The two never miss out on opportunities to make each other and their families special. Be it welcoming a new member to the family or sharing success notes for Chopra or Jonas' achievements.

Recently, Nick Jonas' mother and Priyanka's mother-in-law, Denise Jonas turned a year older and the Bollywood actress was prepared to wish her with a special birthday post. Taking to her Instagram story, the actress shared a picture of her husband Nick, Denise, and herself, posing together flashing big smiles on the special day.

"Happy birthday mother-in-love. Love you loads Mama J, wish you the best day ever," she wrote over the picture. Nick too shared a picture from the same day and wrote, "Happy birthday to my amazing mother @mamajonas." adding, "Love you mom, can't wait to celebrate it with you in person soon."

Recently, Priyanka Chopra hosted a private dinner in honour of her mother, Madhu Chopra's 61st birthday. Nick Jonas accompanied the actress for the special occasion. Nick's brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, and his actress wife Sophie Turner also stopped by South End bar-restaurant in Boston to celebrate the birthday of Priyanka’s mother.

The actress also took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her mother from the low-key celebrations.

“Best birthday girl ever. @madhumalati I love you. Thank you for being my rock,” Priyanka wrote alongside the photograph.

