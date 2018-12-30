LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Cuddle Up on Family Ski Trip with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in Switzerland alongwith Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra, Jonas’ brothers Frankie and Joe and Joe’s fiancée, Sophie Turner.

News18.com

Updated:December 30, 2018, 1:10 PM IST
Image: @priyankachopra/Instagram
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are ending 2018 on a high note, with a ski trip with friends and family. The couple are in the Alpine village of Verbier, Switzerland alongwith Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra, Jonas brothers Frankie and Joe and Joe’s fiancée, Sophie Turner.

All of them have been sharing photos from the winter getaway. Priyanka, 36, posted a photo of her and her new husband looking playful as they cuddled outside and enjoyed a drink. “Happiness in the mountains,” Priyanka captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram

Happiness in the mountains ⛰ ❤️💕

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



“Giving our best 80’s Ski Vibes,” Nick, 26, wrote on his post of the same gallery of images. Nick also posted a picture of himself on the mountain, and later during their ski celebrations.

Sophie, 22, and Joe, 29, can also be seen packing on the PDA. “With my love in the mountains,” the Game of Thrones actress captioned a picture of her and Joe as they cuddled up and stuck their tongues out at each other.

View this post on Instagram

With my love in the mountains 🏔

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on



Before their time in the village, they hit the slopes for a ski session, at one point posing in their gear with Frankie and pals Cavanaugh James, Chris Ganter and Martin Barlan, reported people.com.

Those post-ski times also included four of the guys, including Joe, partaking in a “shotski” group drink, video of which Turner posted to her Instagram Story. Frankie, who had hit the Ritz Club casino in Mayfair with Nick and Priyanka before leaving for Switzerland, also shared a photo of the view with his followers.



