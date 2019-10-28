Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Diwali Pic Screams All Things Love

Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali with Priyanka Chopra as the couple dined together and welcomed Lakshmi- Ganesha idols on the occasion.

October 28, 2019
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Diwali Pic Screams All Things Love
Priyanka Chopra celebrated her first Diwali with husband Nick Jonas in Cabo, Mexico. As per customs, the couple welcomed Lakshmi-Ganesha idols on the occasion and proceeded to celebrate the night with close friends and family members.

While Priyanka shared first pictures from the festive night on social media earlier, Nick has now posted an image from their romantic Diwali night. In the image, Nickyanka can be seen romantically looking into each other's eyes, as they enjoy the ambience created by mood lighting. A cake is even kept in front of them, although its not for the couple as Priyanka shared a birthday wish for one of friends on social media.

Captioning the image, Nick wrote, "Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending love and light to all of you all around the world."

Check out Nick's Diwali wish for his fans below:

Earlier, sharing Diwali message for her fans, Priyanka posted some images with Nick on Instagram, as she wrote, "Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From mine to yours."

The "Isn't It Romantic" star also welcomed home Lakshmi-Ganesha idols and shared images of her Instagram stories.

Earlier this month, Priyanka had celebrated her first Karva Chauth with Nick as she attended the Jonas Brothers concert.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen on screen in "The Sky Is Pink" directed by Shonali Bose.

It also starred Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
