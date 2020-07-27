Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Donate to Assam Flood Victims

The over a month long devastating flood in Assam continued to remain grim. The situation slightly improved on Sunday even as five more people died in Barpeta, Morigaon and Kokrajhar districts, raising the death toll to 102, while 25 lakh people in 2,265 villages under 23 districts remained distressed, officials said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials, six major rivers flowing down from neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, including the Brahmaputra, are in a state of spate in 10 districts.

In order to provide a helping hand to those affected by Assam floods, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have come forward and pledged donation and their support to NGOs that are involved in relief and rescue operations in the state.

Sharing the news on social media, Priyanka wrote, "Assam has been devastated by floods triggered by heavy monsoon showers affecting the lives of millions. The impact to life and land/property is unimaginable. The rapidly rising water level has also flooded the Kaziranga National Park, one of the finest wildlife sanctuaries in the world. They need our attention and support. I am sharing details of a few credible organisations that are doing some good ground work in Assam, and Nick and I have donations to each."

The floods, triggered by heavy rains in Assam, have inundated 2,265 villages besides affecting 112,667 hectares of crop area in 27 districts and damaged hundreds of houses.

The district administrations have set up around 457 relief camps and distribution centres in 23 districts, where around 46,000 flood-hit people have taken shelter.

Besides erosion of river banks at a large number of places, roads, embankments, bridges, culverts and other infrastructure were damaged at many locations in 23 districts, the officials said, adding that hundreds of houses were fully or partially damaged due to the floods.

