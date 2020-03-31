No Donation is Too Small: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Donate to UNICEF, PM Cares Funds

Amid growing concern worldwide to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a number of celebrities have come forward and are participating in philanthropic activities to help the less privileged.

Akshay Kumar, Shawn Mendes, tennis ace Roger Federer, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Elon Musk, Ryan Reynolds, Aaron Paul, Rihanna, south Indian actors Prabhas, Mahesh Babu among others have come forward and donated within their means to help ease the pressure of the coronavirus spread.

The latest one to join the bandwagon is Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas. The two have donated to multiple charities raising funds to support those affected by coronavirus. The list of charitable foundations funded by them include, UNICEF, PM Cares, Goonj, Feeding America and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) among others.

The actress shared the same on her Instagram timeline and urged her fans and followers to donate for the cause.

The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. Nick and I have already donated to these charities: @unicef, @feedingamerica, @goonj, @doctorswithoutborders, @nokidhungry, @give_india, and @sagaftra, #IAHV, @friends_of_aseema, and #PMCares Fund. Thank you for everything you are doing," she captioned the post, adding, "They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this. @nickjonas." (sic)

So far, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, has crossed 37,000 and infected over 7.8 lakh people around the world. With countries announcing complete lockdown, multiple industries have faced the brunt of the pandemic. Daily wage earners, low income and homeless communities being affected the most.

