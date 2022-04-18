Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Dress Up For Romantic Easter Date; Fans Ask Where's Their Baby Bunny

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their first Easter as parents on Sunday but their little bunny was nowhere to be seen. The actress and the singer took to Instagram and shared pictures from their lunch date. For their sunny outing, Priyanka opted for a gorgeous yellow crop top with a matching skirt. She was seen wearing a pair of glasses and rocking a wavy hairdo.

On the other hand, Nick opted for a printed shirt with a pair of black pants. The couple was seen posing in front of a large Easter-themed installation while the sun shined bright on them. Priyanka also shared a selfie and a picture of Nick seated at the table. Tagging the location as ‘heaven’, she shared the post with the caption, “Happy Easter from us."

Priyanka also shared pictures and videos from their visit to a beach close to their home. The couple took a walk on the deserted beach and picked up a few rocks washed up on the shore. Tagging the location as ‘love’, Priyanka wrote, “What dreams are made of…"

While the couple enjoyed a low-key Easter celebration, fans requested Priyanka to share pictures of their baby on the occasion. “Where’s the little bunny though?" asked a fan. “Wanna see the baby!" added another. “Happy Easter! I can’t wait to see your beautiful daughter Wishing you all the best!" a third fan commented.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first baby earlier this year. The couple surprised fans by issuing a joint statement regarding the baby’s birth. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for your privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," the statement read.

While Priyanka and Nick are yet to share details about the child, Priyanka’s cousin Meera Chopra confirmed that the couple has welcomed a baby girl. Speaking with Lilly Singh for her book launch, Priyanka said, “As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way."

