English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Engagement Bash: Alia Bhatt, Parineeti, Others Celebrate the Couple; See Pics
There was an engagement bash at the Chopra home, which was a star-studded affair, glittering with the likes of Alia Bhatt, Parineeti, Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Arpita Khan, the Ambani family and others.
(Images courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have finally made it official. The two got engaged in a traditional Indian ceremony amid family members and close friends. The pictures of the ceremony are all over the internet and netizens just can't have enough of them. To make it official both Priyanka and Nick took Instagram and shared a cuddly picture. While Priyanka wrote "Taken.. With all my heart and soul", Nick captioned it, " Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love."
The actress and former beauty queen was dressed in a subtle yellow designer ensemble, and Nick wore a pristine white kurta churidar as he performed the 'puja'. One of the photographs shows Nick cosying up to Priyanka, who holds on to him, as they stand against a green background with a logo that reads 'NP' -- merged together to denote the amalgamation of the first letter of both their names. The increased activity at Priyanka's residence since the past two to three days had indicated preparations for a celebration. On Friday evening, people were busy decking up the semi-circular balcony with green foliage.
The roka ceremony was attended by Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra, as well as celebrities like Arpita Khan Sharma, Mushtaq Sheikh and Srishti Behl Arya.
Afterwards, there was an engagement bash at the Chopra home, which was a star-studded affair, glittering with the likes of Alia Bhatt, Parineeti, Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Arpita Khan, the Ambani family and others.
Check out the pictures below:
They, as well as us, wish the happy couple a long and lasting relationship together.
Also Watch
The actress and former beauty queen was dressed in a subtle yellow designer ensemble, and Nick wore a pristine white kurta churidar as he performed the 'puja'. One of the photographs shows Nick cosying up to Priyanka, who holds on to him, as they stand against a green background with a logo that reads 'NP' -- merged together to denote the amalgamation of the first letter of both their names. The increased activity at Priyanka's residence since the past two to three days had indicated preparations for a celebration. On Friday evening, people were busy decking up the semi-circular balcony with green foliage.
The roka ceremony was attended by Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra, as well as celebrities like Arpita Khan Sharma, Mushtaq Sheikh and Srishti Behl Arya.
Afterwards, there was an engagement bash at the Chopra home, which was a star-studded affair, glittering with the likes of Alia Bhatt, Parineeti, Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Arpita Khan, the Ambani family and others.
Check out the pictures below:
They, as well as us, wish the happy couple a long and lasting relationship together.
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Posts Engagement Photos, Thanks the World for Their Blessings; See Pics
- Roger Federer to Clash With Novak Djokovic in Cincinnati Masters Final
- Katrina Shares a Gorgeous Photo on Instagram As She Heads to Malta for Salman Khan's Bharat Shoot; See Pic
- As Death Toll Reaches 324 in Kerala, Here's How You Can Assist in the Relief Operations
- Twitter Slams India's Youngest Billionaire, Paytm Founder, For Donating Rs 10,000 to Kerala
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...