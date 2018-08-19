Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Engagement Bash: Alia Bhatt, Parineeti, Others Celebrate the Couple; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have finally made it official. The two got engaged in a traditional Indian ceremony amid family members and close friends. The pictures of the ceremony are all over the internet and netizens just can't have enough of them. To make it official both Priyanka and Nick took Instagram and shared a cuddly picture. While Priyanka wrote "Taken.. With all my heart and soul", Nick captioned it, " Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love."The actress and former beauty queen was dressed in a subtle yellow designer ensemble, and Nick wore a pristine white kurta churidar as he performed the 'puja'. One of the photographs shows Nick cosying up to Priyanka, who holds on to him, as they stand against a green background with a logo that reads 'NP' -- merged together to denote the amalgamation of the first letter of both their names. The increased activity at Priyanka's residence since the past two to three days had indicated preparations for a celebration. On Friday evening, people were busy decking up the semi-circular balcony with green foliage.The roka ceremony was attended by Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra, as well as celebrities like Arpita Khan Sharma, Mushtaq Sheikh and Srishti Behl Arya.Afterwards, there was an engagement bash at the Chopra home, which was a star-studded affair, glittering with the likes of Alia Bhatt, Parineeti, Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Arpita Khan, the Ambani family and others.Check out the pictures below:They, as well as us, wish the happy couple a long and lasting relationship together.