1-min read

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoy a Double Date With Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, See Photos

Looks like Priyanka Chopra has kicked off her birthday celebrations already.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2018, 9:32 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas step out for a dinner date. (Image courtesy: http://nickjonasphotos.sosugary.org)
Priyanka Chopra began her birthday celebrations two days early as she stepped out for dinner with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas, his brother Joe, and his fiancee, Sophie Turner. The group enjoyed a lavish meal at the 34 Mayfair in London before heading over to a casino, reports E! News.

While Priyanka opted for grey and white button down dress which she teamed with heels and a transparent handbag, Nick sported a burgundy shirt and color-coordinated pants for the outing.

Take a look:

Priyanka and Nick have been travelling together non-stop for the past few months. Nick had earlier accompanied Priyanka to India, where the two also met the actress’ mother Madhu Chopra.

