Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Step Out for Romantic Lunch Date in New York; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just can't get enough of each other!The power couple was recently spotted enjoying a romantic lunch date in New York. The lovebirds, who will reportedly tie the knot by the end of this year, was seen twinning in black during their outing on a chilly day. They also clicked a couple of pictures with fans who later shared them on social media.A few weeks ago, Priyanka opened up to E! News about being "excited" to spend the rest of her life with Nick. "It's a very different feeling. I never realized that having a boyfriend and having a fiancé are completely different. It just feels different; there's gravitas. You feel like family, which is just so different," she said.The couple, who got engaged after a whirlwind courtship, first sparked dating rumours when they showed up at the 2017 Met Gala together.Although they have not announced a wedding date yet, both stars have expressed a desire to start a family after they get married.