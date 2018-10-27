English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Step Out for Romantic Lunch Date in New York; See Pics
The power couple was recently spotted enjoying a romantic lunch date in New York.
Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram
Loading...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just can’t get enough of each other!
The power couple was recently spotted enjoying a romantic lunch date in New York. The lovebirds, who will reportedly tie the knot by the end of this year, was seen twinning in black during their outing on a chilly day. They also clicked a couple of pictures with fans who later shared them on social media.
A few weeks ago, Priyanka opened up to E! News about being "excited" to spend the rest of her life with Nick. "It's a very different feeling. I never realized that having a boyfriend and having a fiancé are completely different. It just feels different; there's gravitas. You feel like family, which is just so different," she said.
The couple, who got engaged after a whirlwind courtship, first sparked dating rumours when they showed up at the 2017 Met Gala together.
Although they have not announced a wedding date yet, both stars have expressed a desire to start a family after they get married.
Follow @news18movies for more
Also Read: Make Necks and Bones Crack With These Affordable Halloween Makeup Tutorials
The power couple was recently spotted enjoying a romantic lunch date in New York. The lovebirds, who will reportedly tie the knot by the end of this year, was seen twinning in black during their outing on a chilly day. They also clicked a couple of pictures with fans who later shared them on social media.
A few weeks ago, Priyanka opened up to E! News about being "excited" to spend the rest of her life with Nick. "It's a very different feeling. I never realized that having a boyfriend and having a fiancé are completely different. It just feels different; there's gravitas. You feel like family, which is just so different," she said.
The couple, who got engaged after a whirlwind courtship, first sparked dating rumours when they showed up at the 2017 Met Gala together.
Although they have not announced a wedding date yet, both stars have expressed a desire to start a family after they get married.
Follow @news18movies for more
Also Read: Make Necks and Bones Crack With These Affordable Halloween Makeup Tutorials
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Planning to Tie the Knot in 2019: Report
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Step Out for Romantic Lunch Date in New York; See Pics
- Art-ificial Intelligence: AI-Created Painting Sold for Half a Million Dollars
- Julen Lopetegui Trying His Best to Put Real Madrid at the Top, Says Marcelo
- #90sMoviesIn2018: 23 Years Later, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Remains as Relevant Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...