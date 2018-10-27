GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Step Out for Romantic Lunch Date in New York; See Pics

The power couple was recently spotted enjoying a romantic lunch date in New York.

News18.com

Updated:October 27, 2018, 3:04 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just can’t get enough of each other!

The power couple was recently spotted enjoying a romantic lunch date in New York. The lovebirds, who will reportedly tie the knot by the end of this year, was seen twinning in black during their outing on a chilly day. They also clicked a couple of pictures with fans who later shared them on social media.





A few weeks ago, Priyanka opened up to E! News about being "excited" to spend the rest of her life with Nick. "It's a very different feeling. I never realized that having a boyfriend and having a fiancé are completely different. It just feels different; there's gravitas. You feel like family, which is just so different," she said.

The couple, who got engaged after a whirlwind courtship, first sparked dating rumours when they showed up at the 2017 Met Gala together.

Although they have not announced a wedding date yet, both stars have expressed a desire to start a family after they get married.



Make Necks and Bones Crack With These Affordable Halloween Makeup Tutorials
