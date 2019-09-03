Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoy Bonfire by the Beach with Joe, Kevin Jonas

Nick Jonas has been setting quite a few goals this year. The American pop singer broke the internet when he announced that he and his brothers, Joe and Kevin, reunited the Jonas Brothers, started their Happiness Begins tour, won Best Song at MTV VMAs and now he has ventured into the wild world of tequila. All this while, his actress wife Priyanka Chopra stood by him like a pillar of strength.

Announcing Nick's venture, Priyanka took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures from the night. While in one of the photos, she can be seen posing with her husband, in another the couple can be seen spending some fun time with their family and friends as they enjoy a bonfire by the beach.

Lauding her husband for a new milestone, Priyanka goofed up Nick's age in the caption of the post. She wrote, "So proud. When you own your own tequila at 27!" Fans were quick to notice it and reminded the actress that Nick doesn’t actually turn 27 until September 16.

However, Nick didn't seem to mind it. Ignoring the age, he commented, "My beautiful forever date."

For the evening, Kevin's wife Danielle too joined the couple, however, Game of Thrones star and Joe's wife Sophie Turner gave it a miss. Joe also shared some pictures of the celebration.

Currently, Nick, along with his brothers, is busy with his musical tour. After releasing their album Happiness Begins earlier this year, The Jonas Brothers kick-started their Happiness Begins comeback tour in August first week. Six years following their split, Kevin, Joe and Nick reunited, along with their wives Danielle, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra, with the release of Sucker on March 1, 2019. Sucker went on to win Best Pop Song at the recently held MTV Video Music Award.

