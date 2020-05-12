Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoy 'Fire And Ice' Date Night At Home During Lockdown; See Pics

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas are self-isolating together at their Los Angeles residence in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. But the power couple is not afraid to indulge in a little PDA.

Priyanka and Nick cuddled close as they sent love to fans while quarantining together during the lockdown. The actress on Monday shared a few glimpses of her date night with hubby Nick, where they can be seen enjoying a small fireplace at home. She captioned the picture as, 'Fire and ice...'. She also shared a picture of her and Nick's legs.

(Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Story)

Meanwhile, in an earlier post, she could be seen enjoying the sun with her pets, named Gino, a German Shepherd, and Diana, a pooch. Gino was Priyanka's anniversary gift to Nick Jonas last year while she had adopted Diana in 2016.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger. She also has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. Priyanka has also been reportedly roped in as part of the cast of Matrix 4. Priyanka will also host a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon.