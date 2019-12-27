Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoy Snow-tubing in California, See Video

Nick Jonas has shared a video from Mammoth Lakes, California. In the video, Priyanka Chopra can be seen enjoying a snow ride.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 27, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoy Snow-tubing in California, See Video
Image: Instagram/Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra’s Christmas plans were to die for. Priyanka has been vacationing with husband Nick Jonas in California. For Christmas, Nick had gifted her a snowmobile and the actress couldn’t stop flaunting it.

Now, Nick has shared a video of the two enjoying Snow-tubing at Mammoth Lakes, California. In the video, Priyanka can be seen enjoying the ride as she screams her heart out in joy. And when the ride finally ends, the Desi Girl took a deep breath and said, “We held on Babu, we held on, that’s proven, right?”

Nick, who captured the moment, took to his Instagram to share the clip and wrote, “Trust falls are so 2019... trust tubing spins are 2020!”

View this post on Instagram

Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

The Barfi actress too reposted the video on Instagram and wrote, “I wasn’t scared. You were.”

Earlier, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a video where she can be seen flaunting her Christmas gift. In the video, her expressions reveal how happy and excited she really is. The actress who seems to be enjoying every bit of the ride, captioned: "Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas"

Priyanka had also posted a group picture from their Christmas Party. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra joined the couple for their X-Mas celebration. She captioned the pic: "Crew! #christmas2019".

View this post on Instagram

Crew! #christmas2019

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

