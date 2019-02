Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Get Cosy at Oscars Afterparty, See Photos Here

Newly-married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a stylish entry on the red carpet at Vanity Fair's famed Oscars afterparty on Sunday.The couple flaunted their love for paparazzi, posing with their arms wrapped around one another and laughing. In one of the pictures shared by Nick on his Instagram, the two can be seen sticking their tongues out at the other."She makes me smile," Nick captioned the adorable picture.Priyanka, 36, stunned in a black gown with a plunging tuxedo-inspired halterneck top and sheer tulle skirt embellished with sparkling appliqués. The Isn’t It Romantic actress wore her hair pulled back in a twist and kept her jewelry to a minimum, wearing only drop gold earrings.Nick, 26, kept it classic in a navy textured tuxedo with a crisp white shirt and a black bow tie.Priyanka too took to Instagram to share a series of picture of them from the event."Funniest guy I know," she captioned one of the photos.Interestingly, the two had their first face-to-face meeting at 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.Follow @News18Movies for more