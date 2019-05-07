English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Get Mushy and Romantic on Met Gala 2019 Pink Carpet
The Met gala has been special to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. They first met there in 2017.
Image: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram
Loading...
The Met Gala has been special to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple walked the event's red carpet together for the first time in 2017, and this year, they made an appearance as a married couple and kissed on the pink carpet at the gala.
In 2017, Priyanka and Nick weren't an official couple when they posed together on the red carpet, but the photographs sparked speculation that perhaps a romance was brewing between the two.
Almost a year later, the pair was engaged in July 2018 after two months of dating. They tied the knot in December last year with an extravagant wedding celebration that spanned for three days in India.
When a host at the event wished them 'happy anniversary', the couple took note of the occasion and kissed.
For the event with the theme 'Camp: Notes on Fashion', Priyanka brought whimsy and animation to the pink carpet with a vibrant yet unique custom-made Dior gown. She went bold and played up the theme with a zany look in a silver gown with colourful ruffled feathers, a very high leg split, a matching cape along with her unique hairstyle that included a crown on top.
Her outfit comprised a sheer top which came with silver criss-cross detailing. Thanks to her high slit, Priyanka flaunted her sheer crystal tights.
She glammed up her dramatic look with silver-frosted brows and lashes and opted for dark burgundy lip colour, and styled her hair in voluminous back-combed waves. But it was her silver spiked crown which caught everyone's attention in the accessory department.
She brought an Indian touch to the look with a bindi.
Talking abut her decision, she said: "I do love my bindi. I always try and find something which defines who I am -- which is amalgamation of East meets West. This year it is the bindi."
She completed her look with a pair of silver pumps, purple drop earrings and multi-layered pendants by Chopard. She was styled by Mimi Cuttrell.
Nick looked elegant in a white Dior Men tuxedo and glittering silver Christian Louboutin heeled shoes.
According to pagesix.com, Nick accessorised with tonnes of diamonds, including ear cuffs by Borgioni and Marli New York, L'Dezen by Payal Shah bracelet and a Djula ring -- nearly $100,000 worth of jewellery in total.
As per a report in eonline.com, the couple also got to enjoy some custom bottles of Moet & Chandon champagne before the big arrival at the event.
In 2017, Priyanka and Nick weren't an official couple when they posed together on the red carpet, but the photographs sparked speculation that perhaps a romance was brewing between the two.
Almost a year later, the pair was engaged in July 2018 after two months of dating. They tied the knot in December last year with an extravagant wedding celebration that spanned for three days in India.
When a host at the event wished them 'happy anniversary', the couple took note of the occasion and kissed.
For the event with the theme 'Camp: Notes on Fashion', Priyanka brought whimsy and animation to the pink carpet with a vibrant yet unique custom-made Dior gown. She went bold and played up the theme with a zany look in a silver gown with colourful ruffled feathers, a very high leg split, a matching cape along with her unique hairstyle that included a crown on top.
Her outfit comprised a sheer top which came with silver criss-cross detailing. Thanks to her high slit, Priyanka flaunted her sheer crystal tights.
She glammed up her dramatic look with silver-frosted brows and lashes and opted for dark burgundy lip colour, and styled her hair in voluminous back-combed waves. But it was her silver spiked crown which caught everyone's attention in the accessory department.
She brought an Indian touch to the look with a bindi.
Talking abut her decision, she said: "I do love my bindi. I always try and find something which defines who I am -- which is amalgamation of East meets West. This year it is the bindi."
She completed her look with a pair of silver pumps, purple drop earrings and multi-layered pendants by Chopard. She was styled by Mimi Cuttrell.
Nick looked elegant in a white Dior Men tuxedo and glittering silver Christian Louboutin heeled shoes.
According to pagesix.com, Nick accessorised with tonnes of diamonds, including ear cuffs by Borgioni and Marli New York, L'Dezen by Payal Shah bracelet and a Djula ring -- nearly $100,000 worth of jewellery in total.
As per a report in eonline.com, the couple also got to enjoy some custom bottles of Moet & Chandon champagne before the big arrival at the event.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Leave My Seat: Navjot Singh Sidhu Writes to Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show
- Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone are 'Charlie and the Indian Angels' at Met Gala After Party
- Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria’s New SOTY 2 Song Jatt Ludhiyane Da has Trendy Beats and Unusual Lyrics
- PUBG Mobile: Be Like Bahubali With The Great Indian Warrior Outfit
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Vadodara Lifts Ban on PUBG, After Several Were Arrested Earlier For Playing The Online Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results