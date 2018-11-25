English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Get Pre-wedding Bash From 'The Sky Is Pink' Team
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to get married next month. The latter has already arrived in India, and the two have begun their wedding preparations.
Image Courtesy: Roy Kapur Films/ Twitter
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to get married next month. The latter has already arrived in India, and the two have begun their wedding preparations.
On Saturday, before they left for Mumbai, a pre-wedding party was organised for the couple on the sets of Priyanka's upcoming film The Sky Is Pink.
Sharing the pictures from the celebration on social media, Roy Kapur Films, which is producing the movie, captioned the post as, "Love, laughter and happily ever after to the beautiful bride-to-be."
In the pictures, Priyanka, Nick, director Shonali Bose and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur can be seen having a gala time. The pictures also feature a cake with several candles and a bottle of champaign. In one of the photographs, Kapur can also be seen popping the champaign.
The cake reads "Congratulations to our dear bride-to-be P.C.J."
Meanwhile, on Saturday, the couple left Delhi for Mumbai ahead of their nuptials. Reportedly, the wedding ceremonies will take place between November 29 and December 2 in Jodhpur.
However, the details including the official dates of the wedding have been kept under close wraps so far, but according to those in the know of developments, it will be a close-knit family affair. Also, a separate celebration for her film fraternity friends will take place later.
As per reports, the couple will exchange vows twice. Firstly, as per Hindu rituals and secondly according to Christian customs.
The actress came to India to resume shooting for The Sky Is Pink after enjoying a bridal shower in New York and then a bachelorette party in Amsterdam and Italy.
Priyanka and Nick had a traditional 'roka' ceremony in August at the actress' Mumbai residence.
