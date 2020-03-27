MOVIES

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Give Major Fitness Goals Amid COVID-19 Scare

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas on Friday enjoyed a workout session together at their home. Check out their video here.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas on Friday enjoyed a workout session together at their home.

Nick took to his Instagram stories to share glimpses from the session.

In the clip, the couple can be seen clad in athleisure and doing the dumbbell lunges under the open sky. The singer also urged his fans to stay indoor to avoid getting infected with the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Priyanka, who is quite active on social media, recently joined the #safehands challenge to show her fans how to wash them to circumvent the attack of COVID-19.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a video where she can be seen washing her hands with liquid soap while she sings a song co-written by her husband Nick Jonas. The song goes: "Whenever you are washing hands, whenever you are washing hands, it's a simple thing to do, let's do it for me and you, whenever you are washing hands..."

Not only did she join the challenge, the 37-year-old actress also did a live session with World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros and Maria Van Kerkhove to make people aware of the danger associated with the deadly virus.

COVID-19 has gripped more than 150 countries, with over 5 lakh people getting infected with the pandemic.

In India, 700 people have tested positive for the virus, and 20 people have succumbed to the disease.

