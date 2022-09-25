Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Kiss at Global Citizen Festival Leaves Crowd Erupting in Cheers; See Video

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosted the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York. Not only did several celebs like Katie Holmes joined the festival, but it also had a performance by the Jonas Brothers. But what had left the audiences cheering for Nick and Priyanka, was a super cute intro that the former gave for the latter to bring her on stage, and Priyanka locking lips with Nick on stage.

On Saturday, Priyanka turned host for the festival. After the performance by the Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas called the global actress on stage. But before he finished with the introduction, Nick Jonas added, “And I have the honour of calling her my wife. So please welcome Priyanka Chopra Jonas.” Priyanka joined them on stage and greeted Nick with a quick kiss before giving him and her brothers-in-law a hug. This left the crowd erupting in cheers. The Citadel actress also added, “I’ll see you guys for dinner okay.” See the video here:

The Jonas Brothers performed many of their popular songs at the event. Priyanka Chopra had later joined Nick and was seen swaying and singing as Mariah Carey performed. Priyanka had also shared a glimpse of the special moment on her Instagram and wrote, “Thank you for the intro babe @nickjonas.”

Harnaaz Sandhu had also attended the Global Citizen Festival, where she met Priyanka Chopra. Harnaaz took to her Instagram account and dropped a picture in which she can be seen posing with PeeCee. Harnaaz wore a black T-shirt which she layered with a blazer and paired with blue denim. On the other hand, desi girl Priyanka sported a colourful pantsuit with a white crop top.

Meanwhile, Priyanka also has been sharing several pictures and videos from her New York visit. Just a couple of days back, the actress dropped a video in which she was seen posing in a gorgeous black outfit as she hosted a dinner at her restaurant Sona. The video also featured Nick Jonas and Malala Yousafzai. “A NYC night out with some of my favorites,” she wrote in the caption.

