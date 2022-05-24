Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Leave Manager Anjula Overwhelmed As They Organise Birthday Bash For Her

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adorable couples. They never fail to impress fans with their kindness. Once again, the two global stars are winning hearts as they organised a surprise birthday bash for PeeCee’s manager and investor Anjula Acharia.

Priyanka and Nick planned a mega birthday surprise for Anjula. They decorated the venue with roses, invited Anjula’s friends and made her day really special. Anjula shared several pictures and videos from her birthday party on social media. In one of the clips, PeeCee can be seen kissing Anjula’s forehead as Nick also sits beside her. In another click, the two can be seen posing with their girl gang. Priyanka also arranged a dhol for the birthday girl.

Dropping pictures on social media, Anjula thanked Priyanka-Nick and talked about how their surprise left her overwhelmed. She also addressed the Quantico actress as her ‘partner in crime’ and thanked all her friends for making her day special. “@priyankachopra @nickjonas I’m so overwhelmed and grateful for all the love you showed me this birthday, it was an amazing surprise and so unexpected!! You’re both so generous and warm hearted, I can’t thank you enough! @sakshisanaya what was supposed to be a very small girls night out turned into the most delightful surprise, thank you for collaborating with my partner in crime @priyankachopra 😍to make this all happen. My heart is so full. Thank you to all my beautiful sisters who made this so special with your energy and love! Thank you!” she wrote.

Priyanka also got Anjula’s name in life-size letters installed with lights in the garden. In another series of pictures, Anjula and Priyanka can be seen posing in front of these letters. “Who doesn’t love their name in lights !?! Especially when done by someone who so naturally sits in the spotlight ♥️ @priyankachopra this was my favourite part of the magical night you planned for me. Wow babe! I’m so in awe of what you do and how you do it 🙂 #blessed #grateful,” the caption read.

