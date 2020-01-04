Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Loved up Pic from the Beachside

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took a trip to the beach to celebrate the turn of the decade.

Read: Nick Jonas Credits Priyanka Chopra for This Stunning 'Morning Meditation' Pic

Nickyanka celebrated the happy occasion with numerous friends and Priyanka took to Instagram to share pictures from the outing. In the caption, she wrote, "Grateful for family and friends that make everything better. The friends around us and the ones away from us, you were missed! I cannot wait to start this new year with all of you in our lives."

The friends in these pictures included singer Chord Overstreet, actor Glen Powell, musician Greg Garbowsky, author Cavanaugh James, musician Paris Carney and actress Akari Kalai among others.

On the first day of the new year, Priyanka Chopra shared a video highlighting her best moments of 2019 while gearing up for 2020. For the coming year, Priyanka is filming for superhero film We Can Be Heroes and is also co-producing an Amazon show with Nick, which takes inspiration from their sangeet ceremony.

Read: Nick Jonas Posts Party Pics with Priyanka Chopra, Says 2019 was the Most Incredible Year

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.