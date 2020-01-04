Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Loved up Pic from the Beachside

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been making the most of their new year celebrations. They got together with friends and work colleagues to chill by the beachside.

News18.com

January 4, 2020
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Loved up Pic from the Beachside
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took a trip to the beach to celebrate the turn of the decade.

Read: Nick Jonas Credits Priyanka Chopra for This Stunning 'Morning Meditation' Pic

Nickyanka celebrated the happy occasion with numerous friends and Priyanka took to Instagram to share pictures from the outing. In the caption, she wrote, "Grateful for family and friends that make everything better. The friends around us and the ones away from us, you were missed! I cannot wait to start this new year with all of you in our lives."

The friends in these pictures included singer Chord Overstreet, actor Glen Powell, musician Greg Garbowsky, author Cavanaugh James, musician Paris Carney and actress Akari Kalai among others.

On the first day of the new year, Priyanka Chopra shared a video highlighting her best moments of 2019 while gearing up for 2020. For the coming year, Priyanka is filming for superhero film We Can Be Heroes and is also co-producing an Amazon show with Nick, which takes inspiration from their sangeet ceremony.

Read: Nick Jonas Posts Party Pics with Priyanka Chopra, Says 2019 was the Most Incredible Year

