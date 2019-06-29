Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Maisie Williams Light Up Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas' Pre Wedding Celebrations

It's almost time that American pop singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner pronounce each other man and wife again. While the couple got married in a hush-hush surprise wedding ceremony in Los Angeles on May 1, the two decided to marry again in the company of family and friends, this time in Paris.

The couple and their guests arrived in the French city earlier this week. Since then their pictures are being widely shared on social media. On Friday, the two hosted a pre-wedding bash, attended by Joe's brothers Kevin and Nick along with their wives Danielle and Priyanka Chopra, respectively. Sophie's GoT co-star Maisie Williams also joined the party along with her boyfriend Reuben. Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin were also present at the rehearsal dinner.

While bride-to-be Sophie wore a simple long red gown with silver high-heeled sandals, her husband-to-be complemented her in an all red matching suit. On the other hand, they kept a white dress code for their guests. Take a look:

The dinner rehearsal was preceded by a yacht party hosted by the couple earlier this week. A video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from the luxurious party is making rounds on the Internet. In the video, Priyanka can be seen standing on a yacht when the actress loses her balance all of a sudden. Without wasting a second, Nick drops his drink into the river to prevent his beloved wife from tripping over the edge.

Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, got married in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator in Los Angles last month. Joe's brothers and bandmates -- Nick and Kevin, stood by his side on his big day and Sophie's new sister-in-laws, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, were also there to support the couple.

